BEAUFORT — Former Broad Creek Middle School principal Sarah Weinhold is the new assistant director at Tiller School, a public charter school in Beaufort.
Weinhold retired July 31 as BCMS principal, and started her new position Aug. 1 at Tiller, a kindergarten through fifth-grade charter school. Tiller students report back to classes Aug. 28, which is the same day the county’s traditional public school students report.
Weinhold replaces Dee Rosen, who was recently promoted to executive director after serving as Tiller’s academic director.
“It is my honor to have been selected as the assistant director of the Tiller School,” Weinhold stated in a press release issued Aug. 21 about the appointment. “I am so excited to begin this new chapter and I am looking forward to serving the students, faculty, staff and families of the Tiller community.”
Rosen said she was glad to welcome Weinhold to the school.
“The Tiller school is excited to welcome Mrs. Sarah Weinhold as the new Assistant Director,” Rosen said.
Weinhold served eight years as BCMS principal and previously served as assistant principal at Croatan High School. She has more than 25 years in education and 13 years in administration.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Chowan College and a Masters of School Administration from East Carolina University, with certification in curriculum and instruction.
While serving in the Carteret County Public School System, she was recognized as Teacher of Year, Assistant Principal of the Year and Principal of the Year.
