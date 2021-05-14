BEAUFORT — Beginning Monday and continuing through early August,Duke Energy construction crews will be performing utility work expected to cause traffic delays along Highway 70 from Beaufort Club to East Carteret High School.
According to a Duke Energy Coastal Carolinas representative, the work is related to necessary power grid upgrades in Beaufort. Crews will be upgrading wires and poles on Highway 70 from N. River Club Drive to the intersection with Merrimon Road.
Duke will have traffic control on site while crews complete the work, which is expected to last 10 to 12 hours a day Monday through Friday, as well as some Saturdays until it is complete.
