BEAUFORT — With the countywide property revaluation showing considerable changes to the tax base, Beaufort property owners face a proposed 40.68-cent ad valorem property tax rate in fiscal year 2020-21.
The rate adjustment, down from the current year’s 46 cents, reflects the changes recorded by the reval and additions to cover unexpected debt service and meet the tax rate set in the five-year budget plan the board of commissioners adopted last summer.
Town Manager John Day presented the $13.215 million spending plan at the board’s June 8 meeting, held via Zoom, and the board discussed it again, alongside the five-year plan, at its Monday work session.
Under the current proposal, in 2020-21 the town property tax rate would be 40.68 cents per $100 in assessed value. The revenue-neutral rate under the countywide property revaluation is 39.21 cents.
“There was a considerable increase in the actual revaluation plan compared to what we had anticipated,” Mr. Day told commissioners at the June 8 meeting. In an interview with the News-Times, the manager said as part of the reval, the Carteret County Tax Department determined some properties were previously undervalued, along with other routine changes.
At Monday’s work session, officials advised the adjusted rate is not necessarily a tax break for all property owners.
“The way this effects each individual property owner varies pretty significantly,” Mr. Day noted Monday. “There will be some people whose tax bill will go down, there will be some people who stay about the same and there will be some who actually get an increase based on this.”
The public will be able to comment on the budget during the public hearing at the board’s 4 p.m. Monday work session.
The proposal puts the general fund at $9.16 million and the utility fund at $4.6 million.
To balance the budget, there is a one-time reserve fund expenditure of $122,500, representing 2% of projected spending. Mr. Day said that includes a $100,000 “educated guess” on the loss of sales tax revenue related to the novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economicshutdown and $22,500 to cover an underestimation last year of the cost of updating the town’s Coastal Area Management Act land-use plan and Unified Development Ordinance
On the revenue side, the two largest funding pools are the property tax at 34% and sales and service revenues, also at 34%.
At a rate of 40.68 cents, the town’s property tax isexpected to garner $4.4 million, according to the budget document, and a penny of tax generates roughly $105,000 under the revaluation, up from approximately $80,000.
The five-year plan is a recent practice of the town, scoping out anticipated revenues, tax rates and proposed spending, including big ticket items, in advance.
The long-range plan included in this year’s budget process shows a 3-cent tax increase in fiscal 2022-23 to 43.68 cents, sustained through at least fiscal 2024-25.
“There’s not any other tax increases that are in here or any changes to the tax rate, and there’s no anticipated utility rate changes either,” Mr. Day told the board Monday.
The 2020-21 proposed budget includes funds dedicated to several projects, like planning for the town’s waterfront. Officials have budgeted for and said they intend to work on a harbor master plan this year, to include planning for repairs to the bulkhead and boardwalk, the harbor lease, a possible mooring field, the future of the National Park Service lease and more.
Another significant capital project in the budget is street work and resurfacing, an effort set to get underway this month. The town borrowed $4 million to cover the cost and will begin paying the debt service in the coming fiscal year.
Mr. Day noted some challenges. Those include the use of reserve funds to balance the budget, as in the 2020-21 proposal; an insufficient fund balance throughout the five-year plan in the utility fund; and insufficient funds to meet the town’s vehicle replacement plan. In the proposal, the town has earmarked $200,000 annually for the fleet.
Additionally, the manager has highlighted three positions he said the town needs, but will delay. Those include a human resources officer and park maintenance tech, both pushed to fiscal year 2021-22, and a deputy fire chief, pushed to 2022-23.
Mr. Day said his tax rate proposal represents the revenue-neutral rate of 39.21 cents, plus three-quarters of a cent to pay the debt service on the fire department’s new ladder truck, which it purchased this spring for $990,000, and 0.72 cents to match the rate in the five-year plan adopted in 2019.
Monday, two commissioners questioned whether the tax rate should remain at 46 cents, rather than adjusting to 40.68 cents.
Mr. Day said if the rate is set at 46 cents for fiscal 2020-21, the town would realize an additional $230,000 to $240,000 beginning next year that “could certainly go toward these other projects,” specifically additional money for stormwater or street work.
A full copy of the town manager’s budget proposal can be found online at beaufortnc.org/sites/default/files/fileattachments/finance/page/1001/fy21_budget_document_1.1-20200605.pdf.
