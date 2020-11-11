NEWPORT — Local weather forecasters have issued a flash flood watch for Wednesday night through Friday morning in Carteret County.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing Wednesday morning. The NWS forecasts deep moisture from Tropical Storm Eta will interact with a slow moving cold front, resulting in very wet conditions Wednesday night and much of Thursday.
“Heavy downpours are possible,” the NWS said in the briefing, “bringing the potential for flash flooding of low and poor drainage areas. A flash flood watch is in effect for all counties (served by the Newport office) except the Outer Banks.”
The NWS forecasts 4-6 inches of total rainfall by Friday morning in Carteret County. Isolated higher amounts in embedded thunderstorms are possible. The weather service advises drivers on the roads to never drive through flooded areas.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
