Mail-in balloting underway amid questions, litigation

BEAUFORT — Amid a drastic increase in mail-in ballots and unanswered questions regarding witness requirements, voting is off to a roaring start in Carteret County.
The County Board of Elections approved more absentee-by-mail ballots this week than cast during the entire 2016 Presidential Election.
Wednesday, during a reconvened board meeting, the panel approved, unsealed and fed into a tabulator 1,584 civilian, 38 overseas and 23 military absentee ballots, the first 1,645 ballots cast in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 presidential election in Carteret County. The review of mail-in ballots began Tuesday.
“I’m happy to say, no issues to report,” BOE Director Caitlin Sabadish confirmed Thursday.
The acceptance of the first absentee-by-mail votes comes as the county office, like others across the state and country, faces a sharp increase in the number of people seeking to vote by mail.
“We’re still getting probably 50-100 requests a day,” Ms. Sabadish said. North Carolina voters have until Tuesday, Oct. 27 to request a mail ballot.
As of Tuesday, the county BOE had received 5,796 requests. The office has been working for months to prepare for the logistical challenges of managing absentee-by-mail, and the board will convene weekly to review and approve voted ballots, but questions remain.
Last week, after the state Board of Elections approved a suit settlement that made procedural changes, state Republicans leaders led an outcry. The changes and dispute have resulted in multiple lawsuits and the resignation of the two Republican state board members.
Among the changes in question is a provision that would allow voters who send back a mail-in ballot with an incomplete witness signature to fix it with the standard cure form, an affidavit that does not require the witness signature. Republican leaders and others have expressed concern the change effectively eliminates the witness requirement for absentee voting, which they believe could lead to voter fraud.
This week, President Donald Trump’s campaign got involved, sending a letter to Republican election officials in North Carolina counties asking them to ignore state board directives on the matter. The state board hit back, telling county boards to not consider or follow guidance issued by political parties or others.
For county offices, the unresolved litigation leaves questions. For now, Ms. Sabadish said her office will follow the latest guidance from the state. As of Thursday, in accordance with a numbered memo, that’s locking mail-in ballots with witness signature issues in a safe place and awaiting further instruction.
“We have 59 ballots that are ‘cure pending’ that we sent cure certification to, but no cure forms have been returned yet,” she told the News-Times. “What happens with those, I have no idea, but we’re holding all of them until we get guidance. Our instructions are to hold off, so we must hold off on taking any further action.”
The changes to the process are the latest in a number of hurdles in an election year in which many expect record turnout, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic. There was widespread concern in August over the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to handle an increased volume of mail-in ballots after a series of controversial moves by the postmaster general to remove mailboxes and curtail other services.
Thursday, County BOE Chairperson Susie Cuthrell said she was pleased with absentee balloting thus far, made easier, she said, by the preparations of staff.
“It was good to have observers at the meeting (this week),” she noted. “I hope their attendance helps to promote transparency and public confidence in our election process.”
Ms. Sabadish said Carteret County voters concerned about the security of their ballot have options.
“If voters are uncomfortable mailing their ballots, they can be returned to our office in person or to any of our one-stop sites,” which open Thursday, Oct. 15, she told the News-Times. “We have not noticed a delay in our mail, so they seem to be keeping up with the volume from what we can tell.”
Voters can also use a new program to track their mail-in ballot, BallotTrax, launched by the state ahead of the November election. To create an account and monitor your ballot’s progress, visit northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/.
Contact Jackie Starkey at jackie@thenewstimes.com
