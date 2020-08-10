RALEIGH — The state of North Carolina and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have approved more than $25.9 million to reimburse the N.C. Department of Transportation for Hurricane Florence-related debris removal and road repair costs.
More than $23.1 million covers the removal of hurricane-related debris in Beaufort, Bladen, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Harnett, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico, Pitt and Robeson counties. A combined total of more than 192,900 tons of hurricane-related debris was cleared from NCDOT roads and public property.
Additionally, more than $2.8 million covers repairs to roads and culverts damaged by hurricane-related flooding. Road and culvert repairs for this project were in Durham, Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance, Wake and Warren counties.
The approval brings the total to more than $48.6 million to reimburse NCDOT for Hurricane Florence-related expenses. FEMA’s public assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.
Public assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75% of eligible costs and the remaining 25% is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.
FEMA’s total share for the projects is more than $19.4 million and the state’s share is more than $6.4 million.
