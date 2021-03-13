CARTERET COUNTY — The Arts Council of Carteret County reminds students the 2021 student scholarship program is accepting applications.
Since 2011, the ACCC has provided more than $30,000 in scholarships to assist students pursuing college degrees in the arts.
Scholarship support is offered to qualified graduating high school seniors and students at Carteret Community College who are enrolled in arts-related curricula. Private schools, home-schooled and students attending the N.C. School of the Arts are also eligible.
Scholarships can be used for students pursuing degrees in vocal and instrumental music education, theater, performance, music theory, composition, dance, art history, arts education, architecture and design, creative writing, media arts, sculpture, film studies and photography.
High school student applications are due to the school guidance offices by noon Wednesday, March 24.
Applications submitted through the guidance office at CCC are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Applications submitted by U.S. mail directly to the ACCC must be postmarked by Thursday, April 15. Applications must be mailed and will not be accepted via email.
Visit the ACCC website for information and to download the scholarship criteria and application form at artscouncilcarteret.org/scholarships.
For more information, email the ACCC at artscouncilcarteret@gmail.com.
