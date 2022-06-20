Former Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter Director Trish Slape of Morehead City stands with her husband Jim as she holds a special dog tag with a photo of their son, Sgt. James Allen Slape, killed in Afghanistan, as they stand inside a bird enclosure dedicated in his honor Saturday at the shelter in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
NEWPORT —Trish Slape, the former director of the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, remembers her late son, Sgt. James Allen Slape of Morehead City, killed in Afghanistan, running around the wildlife shelter as a child.
Baby alligator
Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter Director Brooke Breen holds a baby alligator Saturday that was left at the shelter in a cardboard box. It’s among many animals being rehabilitated at the shelter where the late Sgt. James Allen Slape of Morehead City, killed in Afghanistan, used to volunteer. (Cheryl Burke photo)
This 3-month-old fox plays in a pen Saturday at the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter in Newport, where the late Sgt. James Allen Slape of Morehead City, used to volunteer. He was killed in 2018 while serving in Afghanistan and a bird enclosure was dedicated in his honor Saturday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Brooke Breen, director of the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter in Newport, holds a young Muscovy duck Saturday that is being rehabilitated at the shelter, where the late Sgt. James Allen Slape of Morehead City, used to volunteer. He was killed in 2018 while serving in Afghanistan. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Former Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter Director Trish Slape of Morehead City stands with her husband Jim as she holds a special dog tag with a photo of their son, Sgt. James Allen Slape, killed in Afghanistan, as they stand inside a bird enclosure dedicated in his honor Saturday at the shelter in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Those attending a dedication ceremony Saturday at the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter in Newport check out a new bird enclosure dedicated in memory of Sgt. James Allen Slape, killed in Afghanistan. His mother, Trish Slape of Morehead City, is the former director of OWLS. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Trish Slape of Morehead City, former director of the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter in Newport, holds a special dog tag with a photo of her son, Sgt. James Allen Slape, killed in Afghanistan, as she attends the dedication ceremony for a bird enclosure named in Sgt. Slape’s honor Saturday at the shelter. (Cheryl Burke photo)
The name of Sgt. James Allen Slape, killed in Afghanistan, and his brother William are contained on these wooden slats in an old bird enclosure at the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter in Newport. The shelter dedicated a new bird enclosure Saturday in memory of Sgt. Slape. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Reminders of his presence still remain, such as a wooden slat on an old bird enclosure that contains his name.
The memory of Sgt. Slape, killed Oct. 4, 2018, while serving in the N.C. Army National Guard in Afghanistan, will live on even more at the shelter thanks to a new small diving bird enclosure dedicated in his honor Saturday.
OWLS Director Brooke Breen, along with volunteers and members of the community joined Ms. Slape and her husband Jim to dedicate the large wooden enclosure that is already being used to rehabilitate small diving birds.
Ms. Slape said she was deeply touched by the dedication.
“We’re honored and always thankful when anybody remembers him,” Ms. Slape said. “We appreciate it because Jimmy practically grew up here.”
Sgt. Slape did multiple projects at the shelter as a Boy Scout with former Unit 334 at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City. He also helped with summer camps and other projects.
It seemed fitting that Boy Scout Regan Samsel with Troop 61 in Newport oversaw construction of the new bird enclosure as part of his Eagle Scout project. He could not attend the ceremony Saturday because his family moved two weeks ago to Denver, Colo.
However, in a telephone interview Sunday afternoon, Mr. Samsel said it was a privilege to complete the project in Sgt. Slape’s honor.
“It’s awesome that this project is being used by OWLS and honors James Slape as well,” the rising high school junior said. “Honoring someone who served our country in such a way is awesome. I think it’s absolutely amazing that it’s already helping birds recover.”
Mr. Samsel was able to meet the Slapes in person prior to moving to Denver, and he said he was grateful.
“I was pretty nervous to meet them,” he said. “I was very grateful and honored to meet his parents.”
Mr. Samsel further thanked all those who helped him complete the enclosure, including members of his Scout troop. He also thanked Guy C. Lee, which donated the materials.
Ms. Breen said she’s thrilled that Mr. Samsel took on the project.
“We are so grateful to all of our Scouts and Marines who help us,” she said. “We couldn’t do what we do without them. We have many projects that are great for Scouts.”
Ms. Breen added that this project took on extra importance because she wanted a way to honor the sacrifice of Sgt. Slape and his family.
“It was my wish to honor Trish’s family, and Jimmy in particular, for his time, dedication and service to OWLS as well as his service and dedication to the country,” she said. “It’s very important to remember and memorialize people who have an impact like that on the world, not just our little community. There are not enough people like that anymore — service, dedication and sacrifice.”
Diane Martin of Peletier was among those who came out for the ceremony.
“I read about it in the paper and it sounded patriotic that they wanted to dedicate this in honor of a fallen soldier,” she said. “We also wanted to support OWLS and brought donations. They do great work here.”
Sgt. Slape, who was 23 years old at the time of his death, was a former member of the NJROTC at West Carteret High School. He joined the Army National Guard during his senior year of high school. He then qualified for and completed the rigorous Explosive Ordnance Disposal training at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida in 2015.
As for those wanting to help OWLS, there are many ways to assist. Volunteers are needed to help with numerous projects, and donations of supplies and money are also welcome.
The shelter keeps a wish list on its website outerbankswildlifeshelter.com. OWLS also has an Amazon wish list and an account set up at Second Go Round Consignment in Newport. They always welcome used bedding, towels and aluminum cans for recycling.
Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application at the shelter at 100 Wildlife Way, fill out an application online or email owls.edu@yahoo.com.
Those wanting to make tax-deductible donations can mail checks to OWLS, 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570, drop it off at the shelter or donate through PayPal on the website outerbankswildlifeshelter.com. For more information, call the shelter at 252-240-1200.
