CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials confirmed the 20th case of COVID-19 Thursday, but officials have previously said the actual number of cases is likely higher.
As of Thursday afternoon, 13 of the 20 patients who tested positive are considered recovered, six are considered active cases and one person died from COVID-19-related complications.
County medical providers, including the County Health Department, have collected specimens from 355 individuals to date, with 315 reported negative results, 19 pending tests and one inconclusive.
Under current guidance to only recommend testing for those with severe symptoms or greater risk, county officials have said in recent weeks the official case count likely does not accurately capture the scope of the infection in Carteret County.
Health officials continue to recommend social distancing and good respiratory hygiene. Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to self-isolate at home and contact a medical provider.
