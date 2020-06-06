ECHS seniors receive diplomas in unique ceremony, second commencement set for July 10

BEAUFORT — It was small and intimate due to coronavirus social distancing restrictions, but East Carteret High School seniors who received diplomas Friday said they were grateful.
“I think they’ve really tried to make the best of it this year to make sure it was special for us, including the parade and graduation,” ECHS graduate Anna Bartolini of Stacy said as she prepared to go in the school auditorium to receive her diploma.
To follow the governor’s social distancing guidelines, the school allowed each student to receive their diploma in the school’s auditorium. Up to six family members could attend and take photos and videos.
There were three photo stations set up for families. One was set up in the auditorium lobby, where families waited for their turn to go into the auditorium to watch their student cross the stage. Families were welcome to take photos of their graduate as they received their diploma from Principal Deborah Trogdon and flipped their tassel.
Then, as students exited the stage another photo station was set up, with a 2020 decoration to highlight the moment.
The ceremony was one of two scheduled for the school. Those who didn’t receive diplomas Friday have the opportunity to attend a semi-traditional commencement exercise at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 10 on the school’s football field.
As part of an effort to provide options for the 114 seniors and their parents, the school’s graduation committee decided to offer two options. Students were allowed to select the ceremony they preferred to participate in. Forty-three opted for the Friday ceremony, with the remainder to wait until July 10.
Ms. Bartolini said she picked the June 5 option “because this was the original graduation date and also this was more convenient for my parents.”
Graduate Sonnie-Oonagh Carletta of Williston, too, said she appreciated all the effort the school put in to making it special for seniors.
“I wish it could have been different, but they worked so hard to make it special for families,” Ms. Carletta said.
“It’s sad that it had to happen like this, but they did their best.”
Ms. Trogdon said each ceremony is being video-taped, along with speeches. One edited video combining both ceremonies will be shown following the July 10 commencement. As a unique gift, each graduate received a mask with the ECHS logo.
Ms. Trogdon said she believed her school made the right choice to offer the two options, including the one held Friday.
“Everything has gone like clockwork,” she said. “Families are pleased and the students are happy and excited about being able to graduate. We are very happy to give them each a ceremony and families have been wonderful.”
The school originally planned to hold a semi-traditional ceremony Friday, but the Carteret County Board of Education, in an emergency meeting May 28, stated it would only allow the school to hold such a ceremony after Wednesday, July 1, when Gov. Roy Cooper’s phase three reopening plan is scheduled to take effect.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
