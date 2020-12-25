AHA, foundation donate infant CPR kits to Carteret Health Care

MOREHEAD CITY — With support from the Byrd Family Foundation, the American Heart Association will provide 160 Infant CPR Anytime training kits to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City to be distributed to parents of newborns.
The Infant CPR Anytime kits will be given to parents of pre-term and high-risk newborns delivered at CHC to ensure they are able to return home with the confidence to handle any emergency that may arise.
“This donation from the American Heart Association and Byrd Family Foundation is very beneficial because we provide so much education in such a short time to all our parents prior to discharge. Our parents are trying to adjust to this new life and enjoy and relish that experience, so most of what we teach them, unless enforced with written material may be lost shortly after they get home,” said Robyn Mobley, clinical director of maternal child health at CHC. “Being able to provide the DVD, booklet, and training baby in the CPR kit allows parents, at their convenience, to refresh themselves on life saving techniques. Parents can also share the kit with caregivers of the baby.”
Infant CPR Anytime kits teach the core skills of infant CPR and choking relief in as little as 20 minutes. According to the AHA, choking is the No. 1 cause of unintentional death in infants and heart disease is ranked as the leading cause of death in the region. The take-home kit and materials can be shared with others, such as extended family member or anyone caring for an infant, to broaden the reach of training in the community.
The donation is in keeping with the association’s goal to improve the health of eastern North Carolina residents, especially during the coronavirus pandemic when access to life-saving resources may be more challenging.
“We are so grateful to the Byrd Family Foundation for this generous gift,” said Erin Fox, senior director of development for eastern North Carolina American Heart Association. “Because of them, more lives will be saved in Eastern NC.”
When given right away, CPR can double or triple the chances of survival. Seventy percent of cardiac arrests happen outside the hospital, the majority in homes or the workplace. The AHA says increasing the number of community members trained in CPR could be the difference of life or death.
