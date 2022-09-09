BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education awarded a $1.33 million contract Sept. 6 to WIMCO Corp. for construction of security walls at five schools.
The contract includes a base bid of $1.267 million, with an alternate bid of $67,000 for a masonry screen wall at Morehead City Elementary School.
Walls will be built at Beaufort Middle School, East Carteret High School, Morehead City Middle School, Smyrna Elementary School and Morehead City Elementary.
The walls will be funded by a portion of the proceeds from a $42 million school bond referendum approved by county voters in November 2020.
The unanimous vote to award the contract came during the school board meeting in Beaufort, which opened with a moment of silence for a student killed Sept. 1 during a stabbing incident at Northside High School in Jacksonville. A juvenile was taken into custody following the incident that killed one student and sent a second to the hospital. Several other students are facing disciplinary actions related to the stabbing.
Northside students returned to school Sept. 6, with multiple additional safety measures in place. They include increased law enforcement on campus, hand-held wand style metal detectors being made available to administrators if needed and a no bag policy for sporting events.
The Carteret County School System just completed construction of a security wall at Newport Elementary School in response to outcries from Newport parents following the mass shooting in May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. In addition, county and municipal leaders agreed to provide school resource officers at all county public schools beginning this school year. SROs were on duty at county schools opening day, which was Aug. 29.
Carteret County Schools Assistant Superintendent Richie Paylor said work should begin on the walls in the next few weeks.
“The work on the walls will begin as soon as contracts are signed and we meet,” Paylor said. “The walls will be very similar to the ones at Newport Elementary School.”
In addition, he said the wall at Newport Elementary School was finished, except for gates, which will be installed as soon as they are available.
In other action, the board:
Awarded a $863,000 contract to IMEC Group LLC of Goldsboro for construction of an auxiliary building at Carteret Pre-School Center in Newport. Funds will come from school bond proceeds. The addition will include an activity room, storage space, office space and restrooms.
Adopted a $110,708,155 final budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The budget includes county, state and federal funds.
Approved a revised salary schedule for substitute teachers to reflect the state mandated $15 per hour minimum wage for school employees. Substitutes with Effective Teacher Training will receive $112.50 per day and certified substitutes $130 per day. The new salary schedule will cost the local budget about $250,000 annually.
Approved the second and final reading of multiple policy revisions.
Received brief updates on school capital and bond projects.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
Received a report regarding the out-of-district tuition rate for 2022-23 being set at $3,045 per student.
Approved school fundraiser requests.
Approved school advisory council appointments.
Approved a contract with Le’Chris Counseling Services Inc. to provide treatment and services to Bridges Alternative School students at no cost to Carteret County Schools.
Approved a Memorandum of Agreement with Integrated Family Services to provide behavioral health services to students.
Approved a Memorandum of Agreement with Pathways Human Services of North Carolina to provide mental health in-school therapy services to students who are eligible for Medicaid, Health Choice and/or other payers accepted by the provider.
Approved a School Resource Officer Program Memorandum of Understanding with the Beaufort Police Department, Cape Carteret Police Department, Morehead City Police Department, Newport Police Department and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.
Approved an addendum to the Carteret Community College Career and College Promise dual enrollment MOU. The addendum allows the school system’s CCP coordinator to be provided with a secure Carteret Community College account to access student data and records retrieval systems.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.\
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.