CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night voted to fund two major planning-related projects, creation of a unified development ordinance and an update of the land-use plan.
Both actions came during the board’s regular monthly meeting, conducted on GoToMeeting. They also required budget amendments, as they were not included in the 2020-21 tax-and-spending plan the board adopted in June 2020.
The contract for the UDO, which brings all of a town’s zoning and development rules into one document, went to low bidder Summit Design and Engineering Services of Hillsborough for $20,236.80. The board voted to take $20,237 out of the general fund balance to pay for the work.
The town has discussed the need for a UDO for the past several years, and Mayor Will Baker pushed for it late last year. Town Manager Zach Steffey said Monday the development of a UDO “will ensure the town is positioned for strategic, planned development as the area prepares for rapid growth in the years ahead.”
The project, he added, will “refine and improve the outdated code of ordinances,” streamlining it and making it easier for the town planning board, commissioners, staff and developers understand the development process. It also will bring the town’s ordinances into compliance with new language in state statutes.
The work is expected be complete by Thursday, July 1, the beginning of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Before the vote, Commissioner Jeff Waters said he believed Summit submitted the best bid for the project. Commissioners Steve Martin, Jim Nalitz, Mike King and Don Miller joined him in voting for the firm, which was recommended by Mr. Steffey.
Part of the reason the mayor pushed for the project is what Mr. Steffey has called the “unique growth potential of Cape Carteret with the future Interstate-42 project and other relevant economic development drivers.”
I-42 is expected, when complete, to make it easier for inland residents to get through the middle of the state to the coast, spurring development.
The land-use plan update contract also went to Summit, the low bidder, for $40,082.40, and the board approved a budget amendment to transfer $40,083 from the general fund to pay for the project.
The town’s current land-use plan, developed and adopted in 2007, is out-of-date because of growth that has taken place since then, Mr. Steffey said.
The plan, required by the state Division of Coastal Management in all 20 coastal counties and their municipalities, is supposed to be updated at least every 10 years, so Cape Carteret is a few years behind schedule, Mr. Steffey said.
The land-use plan is used in rezoning decisions and serves as a blueprint for what kind of development should be allowed in specific locations.
Mr. King made a motion to table the decision for further study but it failed by a 4-1 vote.
Mr. Miller made the motion to select Summit as the contractor for the project and it passed by a 4-1 vote, with Mr. King the sole opposition.
Again, Mr. Steffey said the reason the update is needed so badly is the town faces “significant growth” and development.
