MOREHEAD CITY - A record number of people gathered at city hall Tuesday to witness the swearing-in of Morehead City's newest police chief.
After saying the pledge of allegiance, Bryan Dixon recited an oath of office and was welcomed to his new post by Mayor Gerald "Jerry" Jones.
During the ceremony, Dixon was surrounded by family, friends, his officers, past Morehead City Police Chiefs and other Carteret County law enforcement officials.
"We've had such good leadership throughout the years that has made Morehead City who we are today, that we do feel safe when we walk the streets," Jones said. "On behalf of Morehead City, it's a pleasure to welcome Bryan as our new police chief and to recognize him and all his contributions. I know he will follow the leadership of all those who came before him. He'll make the Morehead City Police Department even better than what it was."
Dixon replaces former chief David Kelly, who submitted a letter of resignation July 18 after six months on the job. Kelly sought to rescind his resignation on July 29, but his request was denied and deemed "not in the best interest of the town" by interim city manager Chris Turner.
On Tuesday, Dixon expressed his appreciation to the community and his eagerness to lead the police department.
"I am humbled to be afforded this opportunity and I recognize the immense response that goes with it," Dixon said. "I wouldn't be here tonight without so many of you. None of us make our way through life on our own as much as we might try. We are shaped by those around us. Many of you in this room have played a part affording me this singular opportunity and I am grateful."
Dixon joined the Morehead City Police Department in 1999 and was appointed deputy chief in 2015. In late July of this year, Dixon was named interim police chief. He also managed the department's CALEA accreditation, policy and risk management programs.
"To my law enforcement public safety family and my own family, I thank you all for your continued support," Dixon said during his speech. "To my children, thank you for the hope, joy and pride you give me. Finally, to my wife, for over twenty years you've been beside me through thick and thin. She's heard more about this job than she has ever cared to, but she knows it matters to me. I wouldn't be here without you. This moment is as much yours as it is mine.
"There is a sign above our door in the police department that reads, 'Through this door walks the most professional police officers in North Carolina.' My goal is to make every one of us a believer."
Before becoming a police officer, Dixon graduated from both Methodist University and Western Carolina University. He served in the U.S. Army as an MP from 1993 to 1996.
