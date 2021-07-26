Hope Mission celebrates 30 years of serving the most vulnerable in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY — Thirty years ago, members of a small church in Beaufort began feeding Carteret County’s needy from a tiny kitchen.
From those small beginnings, Hope Mission of Carteret County was born. Today, the nonprofit operates not only a large soup kitchen at 1412 Bridges St. in Morehead City, but three recovery homes for those struggling with addiction, men’s and women’s homeless shelters and a large thrift store at 1205 Arendell St., also in Morehead City. The organization also provides financial assistance to those needing help with utility bills, rent and medical bills, operates Meals on Wheels and recently took over operation of a Peer Recovery Support Center.
To celebrate the thousands of lives touched by Hope Mission, the ministry will hold a special party from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Morehead City Train Depot. There will be a dunk tank and bounce house for children, as well as guest appearances by Project Superhero. Iron Man and his friends will be on hand from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Free food will be available while supplies last.
Pastor Gene McLendon, who has served as executive director of Hope Mission since 2003, said Tuesday the success of the organization rests on faith and three main tenants.
“We address poverty, homelessness and substance abuse,” he said. “I continue to look for gaps in needs that nobody in the community is meeting.”
Pastor McLendon added that from the beginning of serving meals in 1990 out of Faith and Victory Church in Beaufort until now, it’s been support from churches and volunteers that have allowed the organization to flourish.
“Without community support, we would not be able to do the many things we do. It’s financial gifts, hundreds of volunteers, businesses, organizations, churches and the hundreds of people who come out to support us every year during Empty Bowls and our golf tournament,” he said.
Empty Bowls is a popular fundraiser held each year that involves potters and others creating unique bowls. Area restaurants donate soups for the event, and those who purchase meals get to keep the bowls for their donation. Proceeds benefit Hope Mission and Martha’s Mission Cupboard in Morehead City.
Hope Recovery Homes, the arm of the ministry that oversees the houses and programs for those struggling with addiction, has proven so successful the local court system refers many charged with crimes related to substance abuse to the program. In addition, Trillium Health Resources and the sheriff’s offices in Carteret and Craven counties now partner with Hope Recovery.
With all of the successes, Pastor McLendon said he and his board are always looking to the future.
“In the next three years we are looking to expand the number of meals we are serving. We currently serve take-out and in-house meals, but we are looking at food trucks so we can serve meals out in the county. We are looking at areas in Newport and Down East,” he said.
With the men’s homeless shelter currently housed at the soup kitchen building, Pastor McLendon said the mission would like to purchase another home to serve that purpose, as well.
The organization is also looking to expand the soup kitchen for additional food storage and to acquire an outside freezer.
Beyond those immediate plans, Pastor McLendon said the organization is discussing ways to address poverty in the county through affordable housing, transportation and jobs.
At the age of 71, Pastor McLendon, a retired Church of the Nazarene minister, said he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.
“I’m always asking God, what next?” he said. “I have no aspirations to retire. I just keep people around me who know what to do. I just lead my staff and they lead the ministries. When they’re happy at what they do, the ministries will be successful.”
There seems to be a lot of happiness at Hope Mission, judging by a few of the statistics. In 2020, the soup kitchen served 43,406 meals, with 18,667 served in 2021 as of June. From July 2019 through June 2020, Hope Recovery Homes helped 99 men and women. From July 2020 through June 2021, the group has helped 79 people.
The organization provided $34,406 to 242 families to help with bills last year, and so far in 2021, the organization has given out nearly $11,000 to 100 clients.
As for the homeless shelters, Hope Mission provided 4,318 nights of shelter in 2020 and so far in 2021, has provided 1,116 nights of shelter.
There were 1,884 volunteer hours logged at Hope Mission in 2020 and 3,105 volunteer hours so far in 2021.
Among those numbers are the many people’s lives impacted by the mission, such as Jack Smith, who recently graduated from the Hope Recovery program.
“It’s meant a lot to me,” Mr. Smith, who struggled with addiction to alcohol, said Tuesday. “It’s a good program. You get a lot of help in different ways, including spiritually. They give you tools to help you from repeating the same mistakes.”
Volunteers, like Susan Teachey of Cape Carteret, a member of Swansboro United Methodist Church, said her life has been touched by serving with Hope Mission.
“I just love the people here,” she said as she served meals at the kitchen Tuesday. “I always look forward to coming.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.