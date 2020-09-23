Port operations remain stable through pandemic

MOREHEAD CITY — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause major disruptions to a number of global industries, officials say the N.C. Port of Morehead City has, so far, been largely spared from the worst economic effects of COVID-19.
Chip Killmeier, operations manager for the Port of Morehead City, gave the Carteret County Transportation Committee an update on port operations during the panel’s meeting held via Zoom Sept. 16. He said business stayed relatively steady in the early months of the pandemic, with the Port of Morehead City reporting just under 2 million tons in cargo transit for the 2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30.
“I was really fairly surprised in consideration of (COVID-19), I expected lagging of the budget and income, but we found out that most the cargo was already on vessel or had already been purchased and was loading on vessels, so our business didn’t see a downturn really until late June,” Mr. Killmeier said.
He said the 2021 fiscal year is off to a slower start than normal, but the N.C. Ports Authority has made some budget adjustments to account for the effects of the pandemic.
“We’re taking a very conservative approach into fiscal year (20)21, trying to hold the same numbers we had from last year, and right now we’re tracking right on that,” he said. “So (there is) a lag in business, but we didn’t see any sharp downturns.”
Mr. Killmeier reported grain imports have remained relatively steady, as have imports on steel and other raw materials. Rubber imports initially took a downturn, but should get back to normal when the Port of Morehead City returns to two shipments per month in November.
While some other imports also saw declines, at least one category of goods has gotten a boost during the pandemic.
“Building materials has probably been one of the shining stars,” Mr. Killmeier said. “Lumber and cement both remain strong and growing, I guess with everybody being at home working on their personal projects, the lumber market has taken off and is really booming right now.”
As for exports, Mr. Killmeier said shipments of phosphate and airplane parts are both down.
“Airbus laid off a lot of employees due to (COVID-19 this) spring, so we’ve seen a decline in the Spirit AeroSystems packages leaving here,” he said.
In other business, Mr. Killmeier said the Port of Morehead City underwent a dredging project over the summer, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is soliciting bids for an additional dredging effort to take place in the fall.
“That’s going to be a beach nourishment project, so it wouldn’t start any earlier than (Monday) Nov. 16,” he said. “We’re currently down to 40 feet on a project depth of 45 feet, and then hopefully we’ll get to 45 (feet) here with the second project.”
Finally, Mr. Killmeier reported two 1960s-era cranes were recently removed from the Port of Morehead City, which is instead relying on a new, rail-mounted gantry crane delivered last year.
“We are bringing in a small mobile crane to help with some smaller applications, but right now we’re going to hold just single-crane operations on that,” he said.
