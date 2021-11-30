CARTERET COUNTY — Due to increased fire risk, the N.C. Forest Service, as of 5 p.m. Monday, issued a ban on all open burning and canceled all burning permits statewide. The ban is in effect until further notice.
“It is fall wildfire season in North Carolina, and we are seeing wildfire activity increase due to dry conditions,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a press release issued Monday. “With these ongoing conditions, a statewide burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of fires starting and spreading quickly. Our top priority is always to protect lives, property and forestland across the state.”
Carteret County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis said, “We will honor the statewide burning ban and prohibit all burning within 100 feet of a dwelling as well in the (county’s) jurisdiction.”
Mr. Lewis said typically fire departments notify individuals in violation of the burn ban and request they extinguish the fire or have the fire department extinguish it. If it becomes an issue, Mr. Lewis said firefighters notify law enforcement and the county forest ranger.
