Carteret County reports 23 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials confirmed 23 additional cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,398 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The number of active cases, however, declined from Monday by eight to 177 Tuesday. Fifteen Carteret County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19, and 1,206 have recovered from the disease.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported a second day with three COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, the lowest number seen in several weeks. The most hospitalizations reported in a single day at CHC was 12 in mid-October.
Health providers have reported conducting 1,398 COVID-19 tests, with 150 pending results.
County health officials continue to urge residents to follow guidelines for reducing the spread of the coronavirus, including by wearing a face covering, standing at least 6 feet apart from others and frequent hand washing.
