CCC celebrates academic success in 25th anniversary of Black History program Monday

MOREHEAD CITY — With prayers, music and plenty of enthusiastic applause, Carteret Community College honored several top academic students Monday during the 25th anniversary of its Black History Celebration at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
As well as celebrating the accomplishments of top Black students, it was a time to focus on “Black Health and Wellness,” the theme of this year’s celebration.
While it was a time to celebrate, there was a somber moment of silence at the beginning of the program to remember the four East Carteret High School students and four adults killed Feb. 13 in a plane crash near Drum Inlet.
“Remember those who lost their lives. Remember their families. Remember this tragedy and thank God that you have another day of life,” the Rev. Curtis O. Donald said.
With last year’s event held virtually due to the pandemic, holding the 25th anniversary celebration in person made it even more special. Organizers of the event recognized those who began the Black History Celebration 25 years ago. They were Edna Johnson, Rosa Langston, Helen Harrison, Perry Harker, Barbara Cooper, the family of Gwen Fisher and Evangeline Reels.
The celebration also included prayer and music by the CCC Black History Ensemble and Charity Wallace, who led the audience in singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The event culminated in the recognition of students at the 8th and 12th grade levels and CCC students who have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Each student received a certificate of honor celebrating their achievement.
Keynote speaker Wanda McClain of Clayton, a personnel relations supervisor with Durham Public Schools, said in order for students to continue their success, it was important for them to take care of their physical and emotional health.
“The choices you make today regarding your health will benefit you in your later years,” she said. “Your state of health is predicated by the choices you make today.”
She especially encouraged students who were experiencing stress to talk to someone about their concerns.
“Depression is one of the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents, and suicide is the third leading cause of death in people aged 15-19 years,” she said.
She further encouraged students to eat healthy, get an adequate amount of rest and exercise.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini pointed out that there was still work to be done regarding equity in health care.
“Though health equity and education have certainly improved in our nation, opportunities for awareness, access to affordable care and effective treatment and follow up still exist,” she said. “There is still significant work to be done. Perhaps you will be among the research scientists and policy makers to do it.”
Carteret County Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson congratulated the young people on their academic successes and encouraged them to “shine your light into the darkness.”
Following the program, ECHS high school senior Keychara Johnson said she was inspired to continue her career goal of becoming a flight nurse.
“When I was a baby I almost died and health care providers did all they could to save me. I want to do all I can to save others,” she said.
Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School senior La’Tecyia Johnson said she enjoyed Ms. McClain’s speech.
“It was really informative,” she said. “There is so much peer pressure today and we never know what will happen from one day to the next. Like last Sunday (Feb. 13), you don’t know how much time you have here to make a difference.”
Students who were honored for their academic success were:
· Beaufort Middle School: Deja Baker, Samiyah Benders, Malina Davis, Sirr James Davis, My’Siah Mahaffey and Madison Teel.
· Bridges School: Manzel Sutton.
· East Carteret High School: Keychara Johnson, La’tecyia Johnson, Desiana Godette, Andralyn Livingston and Tristen Nolen.
· Morehead City Middle School: Destiny Hester, Chandler Jones, Chianne Jones, Tahraizah Godette and Londell Cyrus.
· Newport Middle School: Jasmine Garland, Kayana Lewis, Laniya Moore, D’Jabrien Murray, Terry Murray, Mylena Stewart, Kara Whan, Samara Newkirk, Arrianna Oliver, Jordan Simpson, Jaydence Gooding and Kistasia Stowers.
· West Carteret High School: Amia Benford, Jamarion Montford, Kylee Morris, Justin Padgett, Jeremiah Waligora and Gerald Wallace.
· Carteret Community College: Shania Able, Tamara Banks, Lillian Barrett, Tierra Benders, Almar Bennett, Erika Borges, J’wykia Cannon, Karina Carter, Elizabeth Crews, Jaquan Danielson, Daquan Dillahunt, Jamerah Dillahunt, Sheena Evans, Constance Foster, Shameka Frazier, Tiffany George, Edwin Ghee, Lenette Goodman, Julianna Henry, Lillian Hill, Kaylee Johnson, James Kenon, Jessica Klock, Dorean Knowles, Linsky Laine, Stephen Larubi, Makaela Marshall, Dequisha Mattocks, Dawnisha McCall, Sharon Mitchell, Letitia Pritchett, Jamin Raynor, Tamara Reels, Tramiece Robinson, Dajah Sandifer, Waynette Scott, Finette Smith, Marlon Smith, Naizee Stewart, Samuel Swain, Randy Taylor, Nigeria Wilkins, Sheneka Willoughby and Princess Wright.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.