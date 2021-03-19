NEW BERN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the deadline from March 5 to Friday, April 9 for agricultural producers to apply for the Quality Loss Adjustment.
This program assists producers, including those in Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties, who suffered crop quality losses due to qualifying 2018 and 2019 natural disasters.
“Because of recent winter storms and some program updates, we want to provide five additional weeks for producers to apply for the program,” Zach Ducheneaux, administrator of the Farm Service Agency, said in a press release. “I want to make sure eligible producers have the opportunity to apply and to work with our team members to help with any questions. We recently clarified policy to ensure producers who sold grain to the feed market due to quality issues are adequately compensated.”
The QLA program assists producers whose eligible crops suffered quality losses due to qualifying drought, excessive moisture, flooding, hurricanes, snowstorms, tornadoes, typhoons, volcanic activity or wildfires.
Eligible crops include those for which federal crop insurance or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage is available, except for grazed crops and value loss crops. Additionally, crops that were sold or fed to livestock or that are in storage may be eligible.
Assistance is available in counties that received a Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration or Secretarial Disaster Designation. Producers in counties that did not receive a qualifying declaration or designation may still apply, but must also provide supporting documentation.
FSA will issue payments once the application period ends. If the total amount of calculated QLA payments exceeds available program funding, payments will be prorated.
FSA began accepting applications Jan. 6 and has received more than 8,100 applications, so far.
To apply, contact the FSA at 252-637-3567, ext. 2.
Producers may visit farmers.gov/quality-loss and can obtain one-on-one support with applications by calling 877-508-8364.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.