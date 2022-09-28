EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Public Works Department is requesting residents and property owners throughout town to not place yard debris by the curbside Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 2.
The area may see strong winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian in the coming days and this step could help prevent yard debris from blowing into the roadways.
