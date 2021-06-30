Carteret County Schools names new assistant principals for 2021-22

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education announced Monday the selection of four new assistant principals.
Diedre “Nikki” Sasser is the new assistant principal at Bogue Sound Elementary School. She replaces Mary Ellington, who was named principal of Newport Elementary School.
Charity Clemmons will start as the new assistant principal of Morehead City Primary School. She replaces former assistant principal Christy Propst, who is now the principal of Morehead City Elementary School.
Aubrey Godette is the new assistant principal of Newport Middle School. He replaces Kristin Miller, who will serve as interim principal of NMS.
Former NMS principal Debbie Trogdon has been reassigned to serve as the assistant principal of Broad Creek Middle School. She replaces former BCMS assistant principal Kimberly Hughes, who was named the new principal of Carteret Preschool.
All four begin Thursday.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome such exceptional and experienced assistant principals to serve in our schools,” Dr. Rob Jackson.
Ms. Sasser is coming to Carteret County from North Duplin Jr./Sr. High School in Mt. Olive, where she has served as the assistant principal since 2018. She has more than 16 years of experience working in education from elementary through high school levels.
A graduate from East Carolina University, Ms. Sasser has earned a master of school administration, master in elementary education and a bachelor’s in elementary education. In addition to her teaching licenses, Ms. Sasser is also a nationally board-certified teacher.
Ms. Clemmons comes to MCPS from Brinson Memorial Elementary School in New Bern, where she serves as the assistant principal. She has more than 11 years of experience in the education system, with a wide range of experience as an elementary school teacher and assistant principal. Ms. Clemmons is a graduate of Gardner-Webb University, where she earned a master in educational leadership in addition to a bachelor of science in elementary education from N.C. State University.
Mr. Godette is coming to NMS from Beaufort Middle School, where he currently serves as the dean of students. A graduate of the school system, Mr. Godette has more than seven years of experience in Carteret County public schools. He has received a master of divinity degree, master of school administration degree and bachelor of arts in middle grades education from Shaw University, East Carolina University and N.C. Central University, respectively.
Ms. Trogden first served in Carteret County as principal of East Carteret High School in 2019 and then served as principal of NMS for the 2020-21 academic year. Prior, she served as the curriculum facilitator at High Point Central High School and served as an assistant principal at Wheatmore High School.
She taught science at Trinity High School and Randleman High School. She has also coached basketball and volleyball.
Ms. Trogdon holds a bachelor’s degree in science with a biochemistry licensure from Western Carolina University. She has a master’s degree in science and an exceptional children-learning disabilities licensure from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She has a degree in educational leadership from High Point University.
