CAPE CARTERET —The Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners, during its regular monthly meeting March 8 on GoToMeeting, appointed nine people to a steering committee to help guide development of the town’s land-use plan update and unified development ordinance.
The members will be Town Manager Zach Steffey, code enforcement officer Mike Bishop, Vaughan Branch, former Town Commissioner Charlie Evans, former mayor Dave Fowler, Carteret County Board of Education member John “Bubba” McLean, Chris Kalt, Courtney Barnhill, and town planning board Chairperson Susan Hall.
Commissioners said they believe they picked members who know the town well and come from a variety of backgrounds.
The board voted in February to fund both major planning-related projects. The contract for the UDO, which brings all of a town’s zoning and development rules into one document, went to low bidder Summit Design and Engineering Services of Hillsborough for $20,236.80.
The town has discussed the need for a UDO for the past several years, and Mayor Will Baker pushed for funding it promptly.
The project will improve the outdated and sometimes contradictory code of ordinances, streamlining it and making it easier for the planning board, commissioners, staff and developers to understand and go through the development process. It also will bring the town’s ordinances into compliance with new language in state statutes.
The work is expected be complete by Thursday, July 1, the beginning of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The land-use plan update contract also went to Summit, the low bidder, for $40,082.40.
The town’s current land-use plan, developed and adopted in 2007, is out-of-date because of interim growth. The plan, required by the N.C. Division of Coastal Management in all 20 coastal counties and their municipalities, is supposed to be updated at least every 10 years, so Cape Carteret is a few years behind schedule.
The land-use plan is used in rezoning decisions and serves as a blueprint for what kind of development should be allowed in specific locations.
The steering committee will elect its chairperson at its first meeting next week.
Officials have said both documents are essential to guiding and managing current and expected growth in town, especially in light of the state’s development of Interstate 42, which will more directly connect Carteret County to the Raleigh area.
