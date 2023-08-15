CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret town commissioners Monday night approved an $11,500 contract with Coast 2 Coast Marine Construction of Cedar Point to install approximately 76 linear feet of new bulkhead at Manatee Street Park.
The action during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street was part of the consent agenda, a list of items that can be approved with no discussion and only one vote.
Town Manager Frank Rush said the town was recently approached by the property owner directly west of Manatee Street Park, and he indicated that both he and his neighbor to the west will soon be installing bulkhead on both properties.
“In order to maximize protection for his property, he requested that the town also install bulkhead at the Manatee Street Park,” Rush said in a memo to the board. “Additionally, Manatee Investments, the owner of the property leased to the town for the public boat launching facility, also plans to contract for the installation of new bulkhead on that parcel. If the town does not proceed with the installation of new bulkhead at Manatee Street Park, the park will be the only shoreline in the vicinity not protected by bulkhead, likely making the park more susceptible to future shoreline erosion.”
The new bulkhead will include at the park eight vinyl panels with a wooden cap and should provide adequate protection for the park property, according to Rush.
Commissioners discussed the project during development of the 2023-24 budget, which went into effect July 1.
Rush said the town plans to install bulkheads at all of its waterfront parks in the coming years.
There is currently $27,000 available in the fiscal year 23-24 budget for the installation of bulkheads at two waterfront parks. The use of $11,500 for Manatee Street Park will leave a balance of $15,500 for new bulkhead at a second, yet to be identified waterfront park.
Construction at Manatee Street Park is expected to begin either this month or in September, Rush said.
