Indian Beach board to consider changes to fire personnel duties Wednesday

INDIAN BEACH — Town officials may approve some changes to the duties of Fire Department and EMS personnel Wednesday.
The board of commissioners will meet for its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. The board is scheduled to consider consolidating the town code pertaining to the Fire Department.
Town manager Tim White said in an interview Friday with the News-Times these changes are to the duties of some of the officers in the department.
“We’re adding some language and adding some duties, specifically for the fire chief and fire marshal,” Mr. White said. “We also added some language on fire prevention and fire safety.”
These aren’t the only proposed changes to town ordinances scheduled for the July 14 meeting. The board is also scheduled to hold a public hearing on a revised land-use ordinance, after which the board may take action on the proposed revisions.
Mr. White said the revisions are being made in order to comply with N.C. General Statute 160D.
“We just had to make sure we were in compliance with the new state general statute,” Mr. White said. “We just had to make sure we referenced the right statute (in the ordinance).”
The July 14 meeting’s agenda also includes the following items:
· Consider a resolution accepting American Rescue Plan Act funds.
· Consider leasing air packs for the Fire Department.
· Consider a $64,000 budget amendment for sales tax and EMS billing overages.
· Consider declaring surplus equipment.
· Consider an appointment to the planning board.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
