WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday federal disaster assistance has been made available to North Carolina, including Carteret County, to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Isaias from July 31 to Aug. 4.
Federal funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms and flooding in Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender and Pitt counties.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide, FEMA said.
Myra Shird has been named the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.