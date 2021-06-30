Parks advisory panel to meet
The Beaufort Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will convene virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday for its July meeting.
No agenda was immediately available, but the meeting is open to the public. To join via Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/84963057403?pwd=VEJzOEFpb3hVQmUyMzJiNUJyWjlVQT09.
Newport calls emergency budget meeting
The Newport Town Council will meet online via Zoom for an emergency budget meeting at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Mayor Dennis Barber has called the meeting to take action on amendments to the fiscal 2020-21 budget.
Interested participants may request an invitation to the meeting by emailing town clerk Kelley Caldwell at kcaldwell@townofnewport.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.