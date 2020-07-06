Carteret Big Sweep seeks volunteers to help clean beaches

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Big Sweep has rallied students to help beach towns clean up litter from now until Labor Day weekend.
The organization issued an announcement June 23 and said during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the volunteer litter program has faced challenges recruiting volunteers. Carteret Big Sweep coordinator Dee Smith said the organization “want(s) to help towns and communities across the county supplement the work their staff is already doing.”
Ms. Smith said many students are not able to get community service hours needed for classes due to the pandemic, so she wanted to reach out to students specifically.
“Essentially, Carteret Big Sweep is doing two things to help our community,” according to the announcement, “Providing community service opportunities, while advancing our cleanup efforts.”
Students are being asked to commit a minimum of 25 volunteer hours between the day they sign up and Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5-6. This will be a solo effort and students will be assigned sections of busy beaches to clean. All equipment for a safe and effective cleanup will be provided.
This type of solo effort cleanup will provide needed social distancing, but allow for cleanup actions to continue.
Anyone who would like more information on this project can contact Ms. Smith by email at dee_edwards-smith@ncsu.edu.
