EMERALD ISLE — The Carteret County Beach Commission voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to name Jim Normile, an Emerald Isle town commissioner, its chairperson for 2021.
The board also voted unanimously to name John Brodman, Pine Knoll Shores’ mayor, its vice chairperson.
Mr. Brodman replaces Mr. Normile in the No. 2 spot, and Mr. Normile replaces Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper, who had been beach commission chairperson for the past seven years but stepped down from the board recently to give himself more free time.
The meeting Tuesday was conducted on Zoom, with several members in the newly renovated Emerald Isle Town Commission meeting room off Highway 58. The board advises Greg Rudolph, manager of the County Shore Protection Office, which oversees beach nourishment and waterway dredging projects.
Mr. Normile thanked the board for its confidence in him and said he was humbled by the honor of chairing the commission.
“I suddenly feel like whoever batted behind Babe Ruth,” he said, referring to following Mayor Cooper in the post.
Mr. Rudolph praised Mayor Cooper’s long service on the panel, which includes representatives from the county and all Bogue Banks towns.
“These seven years have probably been the zenith of the beach commission and the shore protection office,” Mr. Rudolph said. “I’m sorry to see you go, but I know you’ve got a lot on your plate. You’ve done an amazing job.”
Danny Navey, an Atlantic Beach councilman and newcomer to the beach commission, said Mayor Cooper has been a good leader.
Mayor Brodman also thanked the board for its confidence in him, and praised Mayor Cooper for working closely and effectively with Pine Knoll Shores officials on beach nourishment.
Mr. Normile said he learned much about leadership from Mayor Cooper and had always been impressed by the departing chairperson’s grasp of details involving millions of dollars from the variety of sources – state, local and federal – that pay for beach nourishment projects. The bottom line, he said, is Mayor Cooper worked hard to bring all of the beach towns together and had always realized success depends upon teamwork.
“I plan to follow that … concept,” Mr. Normile said.
Mayor Cooper said he appreciated the thanks, praise and framed photograph of the beach presented to him during the meeting.
The commission, he said, is in good hands under the new leadership and still has its “secret weapon,” Mr. Rudolph, who has the rare combination of skills that enable him to see the big picture and grasp minute details simultaneously.
Mayor Cooper also thanked Buck Fugate, who as former mayor of Indian Beach, preceded him as chairperson of the commission.
