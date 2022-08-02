PELETIER — Peletier is inching toward creation and approval of an ordinance to try to limit potential impacts of a controversial vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle off Highway 58.
The town planning board discussed the concept during its meeting Monday night in the town hall off Highway 58, but tabled action and scheduled a work session for Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. in the town hall.
That means town commissioners can’t vote to schedule a public hearing on the ordinance until its Sept. 5 meeting.
Emerald Isle commissioners voted 4-0 in July to approve a lease of eight acres of a 35-acre tract in Peletier for a yard waste disposal site.
The property is owned by Coastal Environmental Partners, which operates landfills and waste transfer stations in the region.
The organization bought the heavily wooded property near the highway’s intersection with Croatan Road in 2007, thinking it might be needed for a garbage waste transfer station, but that need never arose. Last year, CEP signed a contract with Rankin Timber in New Bern to clear the property and sell the lumber, mostly mature pines, so it could be used.
Emerald Isle has applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds – $100,000 – to improve the Peletier site with an entrance driveway, automatic gate system, camera system, buffer improvements, signage and other items to comply with the process to obtain permits yo operate the site. The town has been working on the project for two years and is working the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to obtain a temporary debris staging and reduction site permit.
The lease is for $75,000 per year, payable in equal monthly installments of $1,250 in advance on the first day of each calendar month during the term.
Some Peletier residents have been very concerned about the site, worrying about spontaneous fires, more heavy truck traffic on the highway and whether there will be a sufficient buffer.
Emerald Isle Manager Zapp has said Emerald Isle will leave a 100-foot buffer around the site, as is required by DEQ to operate a temporary debris staging and reduction site.
Peletier Commissioner Tim Quinn has been researching state and federal regulations for use of these kinds of sites and has been working on a draft ordinance.
During the Peletier planning board’s public comment period Monday night, community activist Donna Bierly said she believes a buffer zone of 100 feet is not adequate and thinks the town ordinance should also set limits on the height of debris piles and other potential issues with operation of the site.
She’s concerned about methane and other gases, and possibly chemicals, released by burning vegetation and possible impacts on the health of nearby residents, particularly the elderly.
“We need the ordinance to address the times of use,” she added, and the ordinance should include penalties and fines for violations.
“It’s up to the town (commission) … to protect our town,” Bierly said.
Planning Board Chair Sue Verdon quickly said she thought a work session was needed to make sure any ordinance gives part-time Peletier code enforcement officer Kris Jensen – a county sheriff’s office lieutenant – “something to enforce.”
Board member Ronald Morgan asked if the town should invite an Emerald Isle representative to the work session, but the board decided not to do that yet, upon the recommendation of Mayor Dale Sowers, who was at the meeting.
Emerald Isle’s lease with CEP lease states that the town will comply with all federal, state or local laws, ordinances, rules, decrees, orders, regulations or court decisions “relating to hazardous substances, hazardous materials, hazardous waste, toxic substances and environmental conditions."
Mayor Sowers has said the town is to receive yard waste pickups twice a year from Emerald Isle under an agreement to allow the establishment of the waste vegetation disposal site. Monday night, the mayor said he had not received that in writing from Emerald Isle.
Emerald Isle has two vegetative waste pickup trucks, both of which run five days a week all year.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
