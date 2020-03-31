NEWPORT — Gusty winds, high seas and minor coastal flooding may occur late Tuesday and Wednesday, according to local meteorologists.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing Monday, reporting an area of low pressure is forecast to strengthen off the North Carolina coast Tuesday night and Wednesday. The NWS forecasts minor coastal flooding, wind gusts and high seas may occur as a result.
According to the briefing, the low pressure area may result in minor coastal flooding 1-2 feet above ground level for sound side areas adjacent to the southern Pamlico Sound and Neuse River. Rough surf is also expected and minor beach erosion is possible for ocean side locations north of Cape Hatteras.
The weather service also forecasts north-northeast wind gusts from 40-50 mph along the coast Wednesday morning and afternoon. The strongest winds are forecast along the Outer Banks.
Last but not least, the weather service forecasts seas 8-14 feet high north of Ocracoke and 5-9 feet high south of Ocrakoke Wednesday. Seas are forecast to slowly subside Wednesday night into Thursday.
