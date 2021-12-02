ATLANTIC BEACH — Carteret County has lost one of its longest-standing civil servants. Harry Archer, a longtime Atlantic Beach Town Council member, died Thursday morning at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Arrangements had not been announced as of Thursday evening.
Town manager David Walker confirmed Mr. Archer’s death in Thursday email to the News-Times. In his time, Mr. Archer was a long-standing member of the town’s council and also served as a member of the Carteret County Beach Commission.
Mayor Trace Cooper ordered the lowering of the flags at the Atlantic Beach Fire Department and at The Circle, near the town’s welcome sign, Thursday through Sunday, to honor Mr. Archer.
“Harry was a dedicated public servant who always had Atlantic Beach’s best interest at heart,” town staff said. “He will be remembered for his love of Atlantic Beach and his service to our town.”
Mr. Archer was first elected to the council in 2003. With the exception of one term from 2005-07, in which he’d run for mayor, he served on the council up to the present, including being reelected Nov. 2 for another term.
Mayor Cooper also said in an email Thursday that on behalf of town residents and officials, he expressed sincere condolences to the longtime public servant’s family
“He was a great public servant and a good friend, but I know that he was first and foremost a wonderful dad and grandfather,” the mayor said. “Harry loved Atlantic Beach and worked hard for our town. He was a driving force behind our town park and was a strong supporter of getting a new public safety and administration complex built for our town staff.”
The mayor went on to say he was honored to serve with Mr. Archer for almost 15 years, but “it was more of an honor to have him as a friend.”
“He was a true southern gentleman and a great story teller,” Mayor Cooper continued. “Everybody knew Harry. His wide network of connections served the town well during his time in office.”
Mr. Archer’s death is mourned not only by the mayor, but by members of staff, as well. Mr. Walker said in spite of health issues slowing him down, Mr. Archer’s “spirit and enthusiasm” remained un-dampened.
“We all at town hall enjoyed his guidance and business acumen,” Mr. Walker said. “He seldom missed a meeting via Zoom. I enjoyed his talks in my office and his recall of local events was astounding. The staff looked forward to his visits and ideas to make Atlantic Beach a better place.”
Meanwhile, in Emerald Isle, town commissioner and beach commission Chairperson Jim Normile said in a text message to the News-Times Thursday Mr. Archer was “a professional friend, colleague and a stakeholder to the beach commission.
“His contributions to our island communities will be enjoyed by all for years to come,” Mr. Normile said. “Our beach commission members offer prayers and condolences to his family and the citizens of Atlantic Beach.”
This is a developing report.
