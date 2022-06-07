The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter in Newport will host the dedication of a small diving bird enclosure in memory of Sgt. James Allen Slape of Morehead City, who was killed Oct. 4, 2018, while serving in Afghanistan. The dedication will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the shelter. Mr. Slape’s mother, Trish Slape, is the former director of OWLS and he was a longtime volunteer. (Cheryl Burke photo)