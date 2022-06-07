NEWPORT — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter will host the dedication of a small diving bird enclosure in memory of Sgt. James Allen Slape of Morehead City, who was killed Oct. 4, 2018, while serving in the N.C. Army National Guard in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan.
Sgt. Slape’s mother, Trish Slape of Morehead City, is the former director of OWLS.
“He spent many hours working on and completing projects for the animals at the shelter and was a dedicated volunteer,” current OWLS Director Brooke Breen said in a press release about the upcoming ceremony.
The dedication will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at OWLS, 100 Wildlife Way, Newport. Those interested in attending should RSVP by Wednesday, June 15 through the OWLS Facebook Messenger page or by calling the shelter at 252-240-1200.
Sgt. Slape did multiple projects at the shelter as a Boy Scout with former Unit 334 at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City.
Scout Regan Samsel with Troop 61 in Newport oversaw construction of the new bird enclosure.
Ms. Breen said she had hoped to dedicate the enclosure sooner, but COVID-19 and low donations postponed the project from being completed.
Sgt. Slape, who was 23 years old at the time of his death, was a former member of the NJROTC at West Carteret High School. He joined the Army National Guard during his senior year of high school. He then qualified for and completed the rigorous Explosive Ordnance Disposal training at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida in 2015.
