County endorses Cape Lookout dark sky initiative

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners is the latest public body to put its support behind Cape Lookout National Seashore’s quest to become an International Dark Sky Park.
The board held its regular monthly meeting Monday evening in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration building in Beaufort. During the meeting, Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West and Vermadel Nienstedt and David Heflin with the Crystal Coast Stargazers Club gave commissioners a presentation on the dark sky initiative.
“We are blessed with truly beautiful skies in this county, especially in our rural settings,” Ms. Nienstedt said. “…This is (about) preserving this as a natural resource for our children and our grandchildren.”
The International Dark-Sky Association designates Dark Sky Places, including state and national parks, reserves and other locations, as areas possessing “an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage and/or public enjoyment. As part of the application process to become an International Dark Sky Park, Cape Lookout and its partners are tasked with educating the local community on light pollution and dark-sky-friendly lighting options.
Ms. Nienstedt explained artificial light affects the mating, eating and migratory patterns of a number of animal species, some of them local to Carteret County. She also showed examples of outdoor lighting fixtures that are designed to combat pervasive light pollution.
“You can just as easily buy night-friendly lighting as you can the other, usually (for) the same cost, more energy-efficient and certainly better for the natural resource we’re trying to protect,” she said.
As another component of the application, Cape Lookout is taking a lighting inventory and putting together a five-year plan to replace all the lights in the park with dark sky-friendly alternatives.
“We already have a project that’s in the system to upgrade our lights just simply because the old lights are expensive…and what we’ll do is rather than go with what we might have gone with, which might not meet the (dark sky) standards, we’ll go ahead and just meet the standards,” Mr. West said.
To help further sway the commissioners in supporting the dark sky initiative, Ms. Nienstedt pointed out how Carteret County could benefit from the astrotourism that would arise from having an International Dark Sky Park. She said astronomers and stargazing enthusiasts travel far to get a glimpse of the night sky at different locations.
“If we’ve got dark skies, they will come,” she said. “…The best skies for stargazing and star parties (are) in the winter. That’s our off-season, so I’d look, if we get this designation for the park, for us to be having some star parties to pull some people in here during the off-season.”
Some commissioners expressed hesitation in supporting the initiative due to concerns over potentially having to enact lighting ordinances, but Mr. West assured the board the Dark Sky designation would not impose any such regulations.
“This is a cooperative kind of thing, there’s no regulation I can put on you, I don’t have the authority… the park service doesn’t have the authority,” he said. “…The park will put no pressure on the county or the local communities to follow suit. We would like to continue the education process because we think it’s important.”
After some discussion, the county board approved a resolution in support of the dark sky initiative. In addition to commissioners, other partners in Cape Lookout’s quest to become an International Dark Sky Park include the Crystal Coast Stargazers, Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce and the town of Beaufort, which recently signed its own resolution of support.
