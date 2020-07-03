Officials urge safety during Fourth of July fireworks celebrations

MOREHEAD CITY — With Fourth of July celebrations set for Saturday, Carteret County officials are encouraging residents to stay safe, wear masks in public places and practice social distancing and other precautionary measures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
They are also urging residents to practice safety if using fireworks during backyard celebrations.
“Historically during the Fourth of July season Carteret County experiences an influx of persons in our county on vacation. While legal fireworks are permissible, we strongly urge caution with these type of devices to prevent injuries and burns,” County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis said in an email Wednesday.
County Sheriff Asa Buck, too, encouraged caution.
“Carteret County citizens should remember that fireworks, as enjoyable as they are to watch, can be dangerous and should only be handled by professionals,” Sheriff Buck said in a press release Wednesday. “According to the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission, there are nearly 13,000 emergency room-treated injuries associated with fireworks a year.”
In addition, Pine Knoll Shores Police Chief Ryan Thompson said it’s good to know what fireworks are legal and illegal in the state.
“If the firework leaves the ground and explodes, it is considered illegal in North Carolina and a violation of General Statute 14-410,” Chief Thompson said in an email. “A good rule of thumb is that if you bought the fireworks out of state and brought them to North Carolina, there is a good chance they are illegal in North Carolina.”
As for municipal fireworks celebrations, Atlantic Beach, Morehead City and Beaufort will hold fireworks shows at 9 p.m. Saturday.
In Atlantic Beach, group gatherings will not be permitted, and the public is encouraged to view the fireworks from their homes, boats or vehicles. Everyone is asked to maintain at least 6 feet of separation between themselves and others and wear a mask. The town will be closing some paid parking areas to limit the size of crowds around The Circle. The annual Fourth of July music at The Circle has been canceled.
In Morehead City, the town will light up the sky from Sugarloaf Island. Officials also stress the importance of staying safe and are encouraging residents and visitors to watch the fireworks from their cars, homes or boats.
For those who plan to watch outside from downtown Morehead City, people are asked to spread out and avoid gatherings of more than 25 people, keep 6 feet apart and wear a face mask. The concert originally scheduled for the Fourth of July at Jaycee Park has been canceled.
In Beaufort, the town canceled its traditional parade, but the fireworks show is set to proceed from 9 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Though the show will take place over Gallants Channel, organizers with the Beaufort Development Association encourage viewers to enjoy the light display from cars, homes or boats.
The N.C. Maritime Museum’s Gallant Channel property will not be open to the public for the fireworks show in compliance with North Carolina’s phased reopening.
“The gates will be closed and barricades will be in place on West Beaufort Road Extension (off Highway 70, just before the bridge) to deter traffic and to allow local residents of West Beaufort Road Extension only,” David Daly, director of development with the Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum, said in an email.
As for fireworks that are permissible for home celebrations, Mr. Lewis said they are generally classified as sparklers, fountains and novelty fireworks. Items that do not explode or are not intended to spin or leave the ground and fly through the air are legal.
Fireworks items that are not legal in North Carolina include firecrackers, ground spinners, Roman candles, rockets (including bottle rockets) and mortars. Fireworks from surrounding states are not legal in North Carolina.
If purchasing fireworks from a vendor, North Carolina law requires the purchaser to be at least 16 years old.
Violation of fireworks laws is classified as a misdemeanor, which may be punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or imprisonment for up to six months, depending upon the level of violation. The fireworks laws cover transport, display, storage, sale, possession and use of fireworks.
If a person decides to set off fireworks, they are liable for any injury, death or destruction of property, according to state law.
Mr. Lewis cautioned parents to be careful when allowing children to have sparklers. Sparklers reach more than 1,200 degrees, which can cause third degree burns. The National Fire Protection Association recommends allowing small children to use glow sticks instead of sparklers.
Mr. Lewis provided a list of safety tips regarding the use of sparklers:
- Never hold a child in your arms while using a sparkler.
- Never hold or light more than one sparkler at a time.
- Sparkler wire stays hot long after flames have gone out. Be sure to place used sparklers in a bucket of water.
- Stand at least 6 feet from another person while using sparklers.
- Never wave sparklers or run while holding them.
Here are safety tips when using fireworks:
- Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Never have any portion of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move back a safe distance immediately after lighting.
- Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully functioned.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Keep a bucket of water, water hose and/or fire extinguisher close in case of fire.
- Light one firework at a time and then move away.
- After fireworks fully complete their functioning, douse the spent device with plenty of water before discarding to prevent a trash fire.
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
