Jackson reviews school opening planning process, will present final plan Wednesday

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson updated the County Board of Education on the planning process being used to create a school opening plan for the 2020-21 academic year, set to begin Monday, Aug. 17.
During a special meeting Thursday in the school system’s central office, Dr. Jackson said seven school committees have finalized a draft opening plan, which he will now show to county health officials and school nurses for input. A school leadership team will review the plan over the weekend, as well.
In addition, parent and staff surveys are being launched to gather input.
Dr. Jackson said the finalized plan will be presented to the school board at 1 p.m. Wednesday for approval. The meeting will be streamed for the public and media on the school system’s YouTube channel. The link will be available on the system’s website.
“Nothing is more important than the health and well being of our students and staff,” Dr. Jackson said.
He noted plans are based on Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Tuesday that public schools can reopen at reduced in-classroom capacity but gives parents and school districts the choice to have classes entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Previously, Gov. Cooper requested school systems plan for reopening under three scenarios. Plan A is based on all students being present in school with social distancing precautions in place.
Plan B was originally based on 50% or less of the student body present with social distancing precautions in place. However, Dr. Jackson said Thursday that has now changed from 50% capacity to the number of students that will keep them 6 feet apart.
“For us, that may very well work out to be about 50 percent capacity,” Dr. Jackson said. “We will be measuring buildings.”
Plan C is based on all students participating in remote learning only.
During Tuesday’s press conference, Gov. Cooper called for school systems to put Plan B into place. He further gave districts and parents the option to choose Plan C.
With Plan B, Dr. Jackson said there will be many safety protocols in place to protect students and staff, including wearing masks and 6-foot social distancing.
Even as plans are being finalized, Dr. Jackson reminded the board staff must be prepared to change quickly under the governor’s direction if there’s a spike in coronavirus cases.
“We want to be able to move from one scenario to another quickly,” he said.
Dr. Jackson reviewed the seven committees and some of the many details each is tasked with working through. The committees are health and well-being, instructional delivery and curriculum, athletics and extracurricular activities, transportation, facility maintenance, child nutrition and communication and stakeholder engagement.
Principals chair the seven committees, which also include teachers, assistant principals, custodians, cafeteria managers, school nurses and others.
Dr. Jackson said the health and well-being committee is addressing many things, from disinfecting procedures to temperature checks.
The instructional delivery and curriculum committee is looking at remote learning. Each school district must submit a remote learning plan to the state.
“We’ve worked on how to improve instruction when students are not in the buildings. We now have more time to do that,” he said.
The athletics and extracurricular activities committee is looking at things like when the fall sports season will begin and how bands will be handled. Dr. Jackson said the sports season has been pushed back to Tuesday, Sept. 1 and he believes it will be pushed back again.
“With bands, we now know that blowing forced air through instruments can exacerbate the situation,” he said.
Dr. Jackson added that as far as field trip, “There will be very few if any field trips.”
Another committee is transportation, which is faced with the daunting task of how to transport students on buses. He said routing buses will be a challenge because of alternating attendance schedules and 6-foot-distancing requirements.
“Under the guidance, a 72-seat passenger bus would only be able to place 12 students,” he said. “We’re looking at staggered seating and we’ll allow siblings to sit together.”
Students will also receive a health and wellness check before being able to enter a bus.
As for facility maintenance, one of the committees, main responsibilities is making sure buildings are adequately disinfected.
The child nutrition committee is assigned with ensuring 6-foot social distancing is in place when eating lunches. Dr. Jackson said children will more than likely be eating meals in classrooms when in school.
The communication committee is assigned to make sure clear information is provided to parents.
With the school district planning to issue five washable face masks to each student, board member Jake Godwin asked how school personnel would monitor students to make sure masks were being washed appropriately at home. He also asked how they planned to ensure school buses are disinfected each day.
Dr. Jackson said school personnel plan to work with families to make sure they understand the importance of students having clean masks each day. As far as buses, he said the school system has already purchased special foggers that will be used to disinfect buses each day.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.