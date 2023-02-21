MOREHEAD CITY — With prayers, music and plenty of enthusiastic applause, Carteret Community College (CCC) honored several top academic students Feb. 20 during the 26th annual Black History Celebration in the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
As well as celebrating the accomplishments of top Black students, it was a time to focus on “Black Resistance,” the theme of this year’s celebration.
The celebration included music by the CCC Black History Ensemble that led the audience in singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The event culminated in the recognition of students at the 8th- and 12th-grade levels and CCC students who have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Each student received a certificate of honor celebrating their achievement.
In keeping with the theme, keynote speaker Jairo McMican, associate director of equity initiatives at Achieving the Dream, said students should remain positive.
“Keep the positive and always know what you are fighting for,” he said. “Your language matters. Always make it for something, not against something.”
He also told students to get to know all types of people, not just a tiny circle.
“Just don’t surround yourself with people that look like you and think like you,” he said. “You miss opportunities if you do that.”
He encouraged students to discover their purpose and pursue it.
“There’s a reason you are here,” he said. “You have a gift. There is something that you can do that no one else can do.”
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini welcomed family and friends, saying, “Without you, they (students) would not be as successful as they are.”
She also shared a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to encourage students.
“’Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope.’ You are our stone of hope. We look to you to lead us into the future. We celebrate you,” she said.
CCC Black History Committee President Vonda Godette also exhorted students and families.
“Without you, we wouldn’t be here,” she said. “Parents and grandparents, you should be proud of your students.”
Following the program, Morehead City Middle School eighth-grader Makayla Duncan said, “It was really informative. It shows me that I need to push myself to the limit. I need to turn the other cheek. It shows me I’m important.”
Morehead City Middle School eighth-grader Damian Hill agreed.
“I thought it was eye-opening for our Black history. Black people need to come together more often to show we’re not bad. We need to bring more positive and show more love,” he said.
Following is a list of students who were honored for their academic success:
Beaufort Middle School: Emmory Blango, Kenndyl Carter, Kyla Defell-Rollings, Alexandria Frazier, Jazzlyn Godette, Donovan Krob and Kash Tate.
Morehead City Middle School: Arlene Cox, Isaiah Cypress, Sha’kei Desimone, Makayla Duncan, Xavier Foye, Tayshaun Hargrove, Tyshawn Hargrove, Damian Hill, Stephanie Keen, Savannah Liebert, Tobias Pannell, Jacob Pridgett, Arianna Tootle, Jayden Woolard and Leila Young.
Newport Middle School: Lawrence Cole, Gabriel Edgell Pritchett, Jayda Goins, Noah Jackson, Jazireyah Johnson, David Patterson, Arlecia Smith, Eric Vogl and Dominic Watkins.
East Carteret High School: Alex Doans, Lance Locklear, Alyssa Murray and Christian Thomas-Smith.
West Carteret High School: Jacob Cook, Xavier Jones, Megan Kenon, Destani Miller and Jaysa Raynor.
Carteret Community College: Pedruna Adams, Keaisha Barnard, Chantavia Beasley, Almar Bennett, Brandy Burton, Shawndale Coffey, Tommy Crews, Nykia Cypress, Alasha Dillahunt, Sheena Evans, Kytrice Fenner, Constance Foster, Hakeem Frazier, Shameka Frazier, Taylor Gaston, Keionna Garrison, Tiffany George, Edwin Ghee, Kylah Gilbert, Desiana Godette, Sierra Graham, Malaysia Hester, Kaylee Johnson, Jessica Klock, Dorean Knowles, Shutara Lancaster, Kenisha Lewis, Kai-Samuel Madden, Kienan Marbley, Michael Mauro, Dawnisha McCall, Destani Miller, Anoucheka Milord, Sharon Mitchell, Joshiaunna Page, Marissa Pavia Wilson, Jacika Poisel, Alexis Pritchett, Jamin Raynor, Mishel Regil Perez, Alyssa Rendon, Shardae Richardson, Tyesha Richardson, Noah Robinson, Dajah Sandifer, Finette Smith, Marlon Smith, Randy Taylor, Shayla Taylor, Jennifer Thackston, Yasmin Vann, Joe Wade, Shelena Wiley, Felicia Wright and Princess Wright.
