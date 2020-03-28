PINE KNOLL SHORES — While town officials want to avoid the spread of coronavirus, they don’t want to bar second homeowners from their property.
This was a takeaway from the board of commissioners’ meeting Wednesday. The board met by teleconference, during which they discussed town official’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. No action regarding the town’s response to the outbreak was taken at the meeting.
Commissioner Bill Knecht said he thinks second homeowners should be allowed to come to town, with some limitations.
“I don’t have any problem with our part-time owners coming to PKS under current conditions,” he said. “They’re taxpayers, and for the most part they’re very responsible and abide by social distancing. … However, I think we should limit it to the owners themselves and their immediate family, such as parents, children and grandchildren.
“I think that should apply for the next 60 days, through May 28, the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend. I also think we should prohibit all short-term leases that would commence before (Friday) May 29.”
Commissioner Larry Corsello said he agreed all residents, including second homeowners, should be welcome to come to town but there should be a limit on the number of people who can be brought with them.
“The questions of hotels and motels is a difficult one,” he said. “I don’t know if we can regulate them.”
During the meeting’s public comment, Mayor Ken Jones read written comments submitted to town staff. Several people requested second homeowners not be barred access, while one commenter was concerned movement restrictions could affect residents’ ability to get important supplies, such as food and medicine.
Some who attended the teleconference Wednesday left messages in the text chat outside the public comment period.
While the board was discussing a draft of the water enterprise fund for fiscal year 2020-21, a participant using the screen name “Segrave” said Mayor Ken Jones suggested in a group email sent out March 21 “he would prefer banning non-residents from being able to come to Pine Knoll Shores.”
“I believe doing so would seriously impact our tax revenue,” Segrave said, “since non-residents make up roughly 72% of our tax basis. His position is extremely short-sighted because it would potentially have tremendous impact on our ability to generate these revenues going forward.”
Mayor Jones said later in the meeting he didn’t intend to offend anyone with his March 21 email.
“Some of my greatest friends are part-timers here. I treat everyone equally, as I’ve always done. We’re all stockholders here,” he said.
During the discussion of the draft water enterprise fund, Town Manager Brian Kramer said staff is recommending maintaining the existing water rates and other related service fees. Mr. Kramer said the reason for the significantly reduced water enterprise fund is fewer capital projects are on the books for the next fiscal year.
Town staff is using a capital improvement schedule that spaces out various maintenance and replacement projects over multiple fiscal years.
Commissioner Clark Edwards said he thinks town officials need to be “aggressive on capital improvements” to the town’s water system infrastructure.
“I think the responsible thing to do is to do it (make improvements) before it breaks,” he said.
In other news at Wednesday’s meeting, town officials have changed the beach hazard flag system and authorized enforcement of beach closures.
The board unanimously approved an ordinance to regulate swimming and beach access. The ordinance replaces the previous beach hazard flag system with the U.S. Lifesaving Association’s system, which all other Bogue Banks towns have adopted, as well.
