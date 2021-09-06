NWS forecasts rip currents, rough surf from Hurricane Larry to peak Thursday through Friday

NEWPORT — Local meteorologists remind beachgoers in Carteret County and elsewhere the threat of dangerous surf and rip currents is forecast to begin Tuesday.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued an advisory at 5:17 a.m. Monday. The weather service warns Carteret County residents and visitors, as well as others along the North Carolina coast, that dangerous rip currents and rough surf are forecast to begin affecting the coast Tuesday and are expected to peak Thursday and Friday.
Newport NWS meteorologists said these forecast conditions are the result of Hurricane Larry, which is expected to send rough swells toward the North Carolina coast. These may create rip currents, which are dangerous currents of water that flow perpendicular to a shoreline.
Rip currents are strong enough to pull even the strongest swimmers out to sea. The NWS advises swimmers not to swim against a rip current if they find themselves caught in one.
Swimmers caught in a rip current are advised to relax and swim parallel to the shore to get out of the current. If swimmers can’t escape a rip current this way, they’re advised to tread water or float, then yell and wave at the shoreline for assistance.
While Larry has reached major hurricane strength, it’s not forecast to reach North Carolina or the U.S. east coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 11 a.m. Monday, Larry is about 715 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and about 1,015 miles southeast of Bermuda. It has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and is moving northwest at 10 mph. Larry’s minimum central barometric pressure is 28.23 inches.
Larry is forecast to continue on a northwesterly path from Monday to early Thursday. Then, it’s forecast to turn north, while weakening to a non-major hurricane. Larry is then expected to move north over the open ocean Thursday into early Friday, when it’s forecast to turn to the northeast and continue moving in that direction into early Saturday.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.