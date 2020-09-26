Newport Planning Board tables rezoning request

NEWPORT — The town planning board is holding off on its recommendation on a rezoning request while it seeks information from the applicants, Erin and Carl Gull of Gull Tree Service.
The Newport Planning Board met for its regular meeting Monday in the town hall boardroom, with board member Gurney Mizell absent. The board unanimously directed town staff to make changes to draft list of conditions for a requested rezoning for a 12.72-acre lot at 982 Chatham St. from R-20A (residential) district to R-20 CD (residential agricultural conditional use) district and to table action on a recommendation until the regular board meeting Monday, Oct. 19.
The item was tabled in order to request the applicants attend the Oct. 19 meeting and answer questions about some of the proposed conditions.
The property currently has a mobile home park on it. The Gulls intend to remove the unoccupied mobile homes, plant a tree stand, operate a land clearing and inert debris landfill and a sawmill to cut wood for use as planters for walnut trees.
Town Planner J.P. Duncan said the council denied an initial rezoning request, advising Gull Tree Service to apply for conditional-use rezoning.
While looking over the proposed conditions, the board found several points of contention.
“There’s a lot here I disagree with,” said board member John Hill.
One of the biggest concerns the board had was allowing a sawmill on the property for the purpose of milling trees already there and ones that would be planted later.
“It’s so hodge-podgy in its (the sawmill’s) uses I’m ready to deny it,” Board member Robert Davis said.
Dominick Spadarro also didn’t support allowing a sawmill on the property and was also concerned about the language that required condition violations to be addressed within 30 days or a time limit deemed “reasonable” by town officials.
“What’s reasonable to one person isn’t reasonable to someone else,” Mr. Spadarro said. “If you think 30 days isn’t enough time, I’m amenable to changing that, but not leaving it open-ended.”
In other news at Monday’s meeting, the board recommended to the council approval of an ordinance amendment that would remove requirements from the definitions section of the town’s subdivision ordinance, reduce the access easement from 35 feet to 20 feet and would limit accessory dwellings in zones that allow them to one.
The board’s recommendations will go to the council at its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
