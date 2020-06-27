Carteret Community College offers shellfish farming class

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College has partnered with N.C. Sea Grant to develop the first offering of the North Carolina Shellfish Farming Academy.
The academy will teach individuals everything they need to start their own commercial shellfish farm, according to a release.
The shellfish academy will consist of eight classes from 5 to 8 p.m. each week beginning Tuesday. Students can attend class in person at Joslyn hall, a live Zoom meeting or watch the recorded content on a day and time that is more convenient.
The class will also include four hands-on work days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 11, July 25, Aug. 8 and Aug. 22.
“We wanted to set up this class at a time to accommodate individuals who are currently working, but have an interest in shellfish farming,” CCC Aquaculture Department Chairperson Dave Cerino said in a press release regarding the academy. “In nine weeks, individuals will learn everything they need to know to start their commercial aquaculture business.”
During classes, students will be introduced to the biology of oysters and clams, shellfish farming techniques, shellfish farm design and management, the steps to obtaining a shellfish lease, business planning and marketing.
“The class will interact with representatives from the (N.C.) Division of Marine Fisheries Leasing and Shellfish Sanitation sections to learn how to obtain a shellfish lease and safely handle and sell product,” Mr. Cerino said. “They will talk with the (CCC) Small Business Center representatives about creating business plans. One of the goals of the program is to provide students with the contacts they will need to start and grow their commercial aquaculture business.”
To register for the class, individuals can call 252-222-6200 or visit carteret.edu, click search, enter “shellfish” in the search box and click the CCED Aquaculture link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.