Pine Knoll Shores board approves development amendments

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Property developers and owners have new requirements to meet when developing lots in Pine Knoll Shores.
The board of commissioners met for its regular meeting Wednesday in town hall. During the meeting, the board unanimously adopted several proposed amendments to its stormwater management ordinance and tree preservation ordinance. The adopted amendments allow stormwater management plans for single-family and non-single-family development projects to be prepared and sealed by any state-certified individual, not just an engineer, increase the required post-development tree density from one tree per 1,000 square feet to two trees and change the required size for replacement trees from a 25-gallon tree to a 1.5-inch diameter tree.
The town planning board recommended the changes 4-3 at its June 23 meeting. However, commissioners elected not to adopt the recommended reduction of the impervious coverage limit for single-family development projects. The proposed amendment would have reduced the allowed coverage from 35% of a given lot to 30%.
Commissioner Bill Knecht said he was “torn on the issue” of impervious coverage. He was particularly concerned about how it would impede building age-friendly homes, which are usually single story for the convenience of elderly residents.
“If you reduce it, you’re harming those people,” he said. “I think we need more discussion of those kinds of issues before we reduce it.”
Commissioner Clark Edwards, meanwhile, was concerned about excessive impervious coverage in town. He said he’s noticed over time, people have built bigger houses.
These amendments weren’t the only ones the board received at its Wednesday meeting. It also reviewed a proposed amendment to the oceanfront vegetation ordinance; however, the board unanimously sent the amendment back to the planning board, as requested by town staff.
Town Planner Kevin Reed said at Wednesday’s meeting while the planning board recommended approving the amendment June 23, town attorney Neil Whitford reviewed the proposed amendment after the planning board made its recommendation.
“His recommendations are substantive enough to warrant additional review and recommendation from the planning board,” Mr. Reed said.
The proposed amendment would extend protective measures for oceanfront vegetation to cover not only trees, but all vegetation between a structure on an oceanfront parcel and the beach. A town-issued permit and plan from a certified arborist or horticulturist would be required to prune non-tree vegetation and complete removal would also require a permit.
According to a July 2 memo from Mr. Whitford to the board, he’s observed text in the existing code of ordinances he thinks could be clarified.
“I added language to address a scenario where oceanfront trees and vegetation could be completely clear-cut such that it’s impossible to determine the diameter of some or all of the trees that were removed for enforcement and penalty purposes,” Mr. Whitford wrote. “For this scenario I’m proposing a civil penalty of 4250 per square yard of the area affected.”
In other news at Wednesday’s meeting, the board voted unanimously to create the Ken Jones Public Service Award, named after former Mayor Ken Jones, who died May 14 while in office.
Town intern Charlie Rocci said while he didn’t get the opportunity to meet Mr. Jones, he’s seen the respect people in town had for him.
“We’d like to nominate the first recipient of this award at the 2020 Christmas party,” he said, referring to the annual staff and volunteer celebration.
According to Mr. Rocci, the award will be given to someone who demonstrates “a deep commitment to better our community.”
The following also occurred at Wednesday’s meeting:
- The board unanimously approved a budget amendment to account for revenues exceeding the original budget estimate or falling significantly short, as well as expenses that have or are estimated to exceed the original budget estimate. According to a memo from Town Finance Director Julie Anderson Wednesday, an amendment like this is customary at the end of each fiscal year.
- The board unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, which included minutes from the regular board meetings May 21 and June 10, minutes from closed sessions and re-appointed Kelly Clark and Barbara Holman to the parks and recreation committee and Martha Edwards and Susan Phillips to the history committee.
- Town Manager Brian Kramer informed the board during his manager’s report there have been several instances of police and fire department vehicles breaking down due to what they believe is vandalism. He said these vehicles broke down due to contaminated fuel. Staff has sent samples to state facilities for testing and is purchasing locking gas caps for town vehicles.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
