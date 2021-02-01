Western Carteret’s ‘state of the district’ report outlines growth, challenges for emergency services

CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors met Wednesday night but tabled its planned discussion of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department’s budget for 2021-22.
The agency oversees the department, which serves Cedar Point, Cape Carteret, Bogue, Peletier and unincorporated communities in western Carteret County, plus small pockets of adjacent Jones and Onslow counties.
While the board didn’t talk about the budget, it did receive the annual “state-of-the-district” report from department Chief Kevin Hunter.
The chief said in his written report the department answered 1,721 calls in 2020, an increase of 17 compared to 2019, “even in the midst of lockdowns early in the (coronavirus pandemic) crisis where we had low call volume for three months because people were not out and about as usual.”
Of those calls, the chief said 1,372 were for EMS, an increase of 15, and 349 were fire-related, an increase of two.
“As normal, EMS calls were 80% of our calls and fire calls were approximately 20%,” the report states.
The report also provided the board what Chief Hunter called still incomplete information about expected growth in the district in 2021-22.
“A significant amount of growth is being projected and already seen in the towns of Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and Peletier, as well as in the unincorporated areas to the north along Highway 58, including the Stella community,” he said in the report. “In Cedar Point as many as five residential projects, five commercial projects and one medical building project were mentioned (by town officials.
“With the residential growth, Cedar Point has the potential to increase population by a few hundred people,” it continues. The 2020 population was 1,307.
“Peletier stands to have the largest increase in population … possibly more than tripling the number of residents,” the report further states. That town’s population was listed at 799 at the end of July 2020.
In addition, at least seven commercial projects are in progress or expected in Cape Carteret.
The report states RV parks appear to be the major focus of growth in the northern part of the district, toward Stella. The total number of spaces expected to be developed is more than 1,000, possibly 1,500.
“There are at least five major projects at different levels of planning or construction,” according to the report.
Chief Hunter’s document also detailed the size of the district as it stands now. It covers 64.5 square miles, with a population of about 10,350. There are about 5,320 residences, and he expects that to increase to 6,500 or more by 2024.
There are 264 commercial structures in the district, and Chief Hunter expects that to increase to 290 or more during the same period. It includes two multi-story hotels, one elementary school, six daycare centers, 12 medical facilities and one liquid propane bulk storage facility.
The district also includes 343 all-weather roads, nine forestry roads and 16.5 miles of major highway, including highways 24 and 58.
The department also provides fire and rescue coverage for about 6 miles of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and 11 miles of the White Oak River, plus 24 miles of shoreline adjoining those waters.
The department gives mutual aid to Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip for jets from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
“During ‘fair’ weather, in the midst of our tourism season, the number of souls physically in our district (population plus visitors) is estimated by some to be over 20,000,” the chief wrote in his report.
During 2020, Chief Hunter stated the department purchased a “command” pickup truck and an ambulance. He expects to buy a new firetruck in the near future.
He said in an email Wednesday the board will discuss the budget at a special meeting in February after he has completed it. The chief said he asked the discussion be tabled Wednesday because he is still gathering information.
Chief Hunter has said he expects no tax increases in the district in the coming fiscal year, which will start Thursday, July 1.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
