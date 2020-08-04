Duke, CCEC report more than 10,000 power outages in area

CARTERET COUNTY — More than 10,000 county residents were without power early Tuesday morning after now-Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the Carteret County overnight.
According to an online outage map, as of about 7 a.m., around 8,800 Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative members didn’t have power. Duke Energy reports just under 3,000 customers were without power around the same time.
Statewide, more than 150,000 residents lost power overnight as a result of Isaias.
In a release, CCEC said it has 13 storm crews, including four CCEC crews and nine contract crews, ready to deploy to restore power as quickly as possible. Crews worked outages until around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when the wind picked up.
The electric co-op said safety is a top priority when restoring power.
“CCEC members need to know that the co-op will not put the restoration team in harm’s way and that crews will be dispatched as soon as conditions safely allow,” CCEC communications specialist Melissa Glenn said. “Once it is safe for them to begin repairing the system, they follow a plan designed to restore power to the greatest number of members in the shortest time possible.”
CCEC reminds members during major power outage events, such as hurricanes, you do not need to call to report your outage. CCEC has automated meters and substation monitoring systems that report immediately when outages occur. Until crews are able to assess damages, they will not be able to provide restoration times. However, if you are a CCEC member and lights come on around you and yours don’t, call the cooperative at 252-247-3107. Officials ask you be patient as there are likely other neighbors and neighborhoods in the same situation as you.
CCEC members can track outages online at outage.carteretcraven.coop.
Duke Energy said in a release restoration crews are taking extra precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The power company’s storm response plan incorporates recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for safe work practices and physical distancing measures.
