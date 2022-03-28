HARKERS ISLAND - The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Saturday, April 9, will host an Earth Day celebration in one of the most unique atmospheres in Carteret County.
More than 20 of the region’s most respected environmental education organizations are on tap to provide the public opportunities to learn about all aspects of the natural world. From exotic, live waterfowl on display to hives of honeybees and fresh honey, this Earth Day is sure to have something for parents and children alike to enjoy.
The education exhibits will be punctuated by an opportunity to take a stroll along the museum’s Willow Pond Trail. The trail offers a pristine example of not only a maritime forest, but also a look back in time when Harkers Island would have presented to those coming ashore from Shackleford Banks in the early 1900s, when thickets of yaupon holly, beach briar and live oaks made travel anywhere other than the shoreline almost impossible, if not miserable.
“Springtime on the Willow Pond Trail is a truly breathtaking transformation as deciduous trees bloom anew, dragonfly nymphs ripple the surface of the pond, and returning flocks of white ibis carefully stalk their afternoon snack,” a news release from the museum said. “This is truly a season of rebirth, an example of the Earth’s regenerative power.
For more information, call 252-728-1500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.