PINE KNOLL SHORES — A new town clerk is now at work in Pine Knoll Shores.
Assistant Town Manager Julie Anderson reported Monday the town of Pine Knoll Shores is “pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Charles Rocci, a Carteret County native and resident of Morehead City, as town clerk.”
“Charles replaces Sarah Williams who recently vacated the position to pursue new opportunities with the Town of Emerald Isle,” Ms. Anderson said. “The response to the position vacancy was outstanding, with over 70 interested applicants. Five exemplary candidates were interviewed last week.”
Mr. Rocci officially began working as town clerk Monday. His salary is $41,000.
Ms. Anderson said it was “without question a tough choice, but Charles edged out his competition and will be a solid addition to an already spectacular team.”
According to Ms. Anderson, Mr. Rocci is a graduate of the Universtiy of North Carolina at Chapel Hill class of 2020 with a degree in public policy and minors in entrepreneurship and history. He’s continuing his education in the masters of public administration program at UNC’s School of Government.
“The town will not only see the benefit of an outstanding employee but also an individual who is uniquely plugged into the UNC School of Government as an important local government resource,” Ms. Anderson said.
She said Mr. Rocci is “not your everyday recent college graduate.”
“He has worked as a Red Cross Disaster Action Team Member, been a Campus Outreach Volunteer, was a Market Research Intern in Shanghai, China while studying abroad, worked in local government in Chatham County and as an Intern here in Pine Knoll Shores,” Ms. Anderson said.
She continued that Mr. Rocci fits the mold of his predecessors in terms of what his skills and abilities will provide the town.
“The town clerk position in Pine Knoll Shores is not simply clerical in nature as there are plans for him to become involved in projects such as stormwater, beach safety, and planning amongst several other special projects.”
