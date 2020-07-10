Indian Beach sends request for crosswalk to NCDOT

INDIAN BEACH — Town officials are going to request a crosswalk across Salter Path Road from the N.C. Department of Transportation in front of The Ocean Club.
The Indian Beach board of Commissioners met Wednesday, with Commissioner Joel Fortune absent, for its regular meeting at town hall on Salter Path Road.
Town manager Tim White informed the board during his manager’s report the that Ocean Club homeowners’ association has requested a crosswalk in front of its condominium complex across Salter Path Road. Because Salter Path Road is a state road, Mr. White said he intends to send this request to the NCDOT, which has jurisdiction.
“If there’s any cost associated with it, they (the HOA) are willing to pay for it,” Mr. White said.
The board agreed by general consensus to send the request to NCDOT.
In other news at the meeting, Mr. White informed the board about two new requirements the General Assembly has created for municipalities declaring a state of emergency. This comes during a time North Carolina is under a state of emergency, which Gov. Roy Cooper declared, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“The first (requirement) is we must post it on our website, which we were doing anyway,” Mr. White said. “The second requirement is we have to send it to the (N.C.) Department of Public Safety and make it part of their WebEOC (emergency operations center).”
The following also occurred at Wednesday’s meeting:
- The board unanimously went into closed session to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken after the board came back into open session.
- The board unanimously authorized Mr. White to declare a fire department Jet Ski surplus.
- The board unanimously authorized Mr. White to sign an auditor’s contract with certified public accountant Lee Carroll.
- The board unanimously approved the minutes for the regular board meeting June 10.
- Mr. White informed the board he’s sent a sidewalk improvement plan to the NCDOT for a grant. He said he expects a decision from the department by Monday, Aug. 24.
