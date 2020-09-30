State council to meet Thursday
Those with an interest in the state government’s response to climate change will have an opportunity to join an online meeting of an interagency council Thursday.
The N.C. Climate Change Interagency Council will meet via teleconference at 10 a.m.
The meeting is open to the public, and anyone who wishes to attend may do so by visiting deq.nc.gov/energy-climate/climate-change/nc-climate-change-interagency-council, scrolling to the “Upcoming Meeting” header and clicking on the link. A draft meeting agenda is also available on that website.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality announced the teleconference Sept. 18. According to the announcement, the meeting will include the executive designees from each cabinet agency.
“There will be an opportunity for individuals and organizations to provide input to cabinet agency representatives on the implementation of climate change and clean energy initiatives,” the DEQ said. “Comments will be limited to two minutes and speakers are asked to sign up online by 5 p.m. on (Wednesday) Sept. 30.”
Gov. Roy Cooper established the CCIC with Executive Order 80. He directed cabinet agencies to coordinate their efforts to address climate change and transition to a clean energy economy.
More information on the council is available at deq.nc.gov/climate-council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.