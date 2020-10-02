CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials announced another COVID-19 death of a Carteret County resident Friday, the second death reported this week and the eighth overall.
In a release, the Carteret County Health Department said the individual died Friday from complications associated with COVID-19. The resident was reportedly in their 70s and had preexisting health conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, the county said no further information about the patient will be released.
Officials announced Wednesday the county’s seventh COVID-related death occurred Sept. 25.
“The Health Department extends our condolences to the family and love [sic] ones of this resident,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in a statement. “As this virus continues to spread, we must continue to exercise caution and follow health guidelines to prevent further illness or loss of life.”
Ms. Cannon went on to urge residents continue following the 3 Ws, wear a face covering, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands frequently.
