ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Rebecca Lynn Sutton, who reportedly went missing Monday.
The ABPD issued a missing person notice Tuesday for Ms. Sutton, who was reportedly last seen leaving her residence in Atlantic Beach in her orange 2015 Toyota Rav 4, N.C. license plate number FFP5565.
Ms. Sutton is a 46-year-old white woman with shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a furry pink jacket and house slippers.
Anyone with information about Ms. Sutton’s whereabouts may contact the ABPD at 252-726-2523 or Carteret County Emergency Communications at 252-726-2911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.